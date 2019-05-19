Home Care Assistance opening St. Simons Island location
Home Care Assistance is opening a new location on St. Simons Island to provide home care for seniors.
Based in California, Home Care Assistance has been servicing post-hospital, memory care and lifestyle enhancement services for over 14 years. The Atlanta office of Home Care Assistance is one of the busiest in the nation with Coastal Georgia as a satellite office.
Specialists in Geriatric Care, Home Care Assistance provide those who prefer to stay in their home as they age with the ability to live full and comfortable lives. HCA will meet a client at the hospital or rehab and guide them home to begin recuperation. The company also offers assistance to those in independent/assisted living homes who may need a boost in care.
Services offered by Home Care Assistance includes companionship, transportation, light housekeeping, meal preparation and grooming, to name a few. Home Care Assistance has a Cognitive Therapeutics program that is a non-pharmacological approach to slowing cognitive and functional decline associated with Dementia. The company has hired a Memory Specialist to work with clients.
For more information on local assistance from Home Care Assistance, contact Cathy Foley 912-222-2103 or visit the website www.homecaresassistance.com
Frank Cerrato joins Jekyll Island's Seaside Realty
Seaside Realty on Jekyll Island announced that Frank Cerrato has joined their staff as associate broker. Cerrato brings with him over 45 years experience in the Jekyll marketplace, holding his Georgia Real Estate Broker’s license since 1972.
At Seaside, Cerrato is reunited with his brother-in-law, Skip Adamson, with whom he has partnered since Skip was licensed in 1974. Both will hold the designation of Associate Broker for Seaside Realty.
Cerrato has earned his Certified Residential Specialist (CRS) designation, Graduate of the Realtors Institute (GRI) degree and also obtained his Resort and Second-Home Property Specialist (RSPS) designation. He is a Past-President (1982) of the now Golden Isles Association of Realtors and has previously held the positions of Regional Vice President Georgia Association of Realtors and Past Dean of the Graduate Realtor’s Institute. Cerrato also previously served as President of the Jekyll Island Rotary Club.
You can reach Cerrato at the office at 912-319-7201 or email him at frank@seasidejekyll.com