Kody and Megan Paul welcomed a baby boy, Jackson Taylor Paul, who was born Aug. 6 at the Brunswick hospital of the Southeast Georgia Health System.

He weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and was 20 inches long.

His grandparents are Patrick and Debra Good; and Wayne and June Paull, all of Brunswick.

His great-grandparents are Patricia Boggess of Charleston, W.V.; and Denver and Sula Whittaker of Charleston, W.V. He is also the great-grandson of the late Doyle Boggess, formerly of Charleston, W.V.; the late Dane Good, formerly of Franklin, Va.; the late William and Ethel Paul, formerly of Fernandina Beach, Fla.; and the late James and Oweda Taylor, formerly of Fernandina Beach, Fla.

