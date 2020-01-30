Princesses in castles, knights slaying dragons and wizards casting spells. The world of fiction is certainly a magical realm.
But there is something equally powerful in the world of reality. There are few teasers as hard-hitting as, “based on a true story.” And this year’s Big Read choice is one of these.
The selection for the National Endowment of the Arts’ Big Read 2020 is “In the Heart of the Sea,” by Nathaniel Philbrick. The story, is centered on true story of the 19th-century whaleship the Essex, which was based in Nantucket.
Also the inspiration behind Herman Melville’s fictional work, “Moby Dick,” the Essex was rammed by one of the largest whales on record up to that time. The ship sank, sending the crew members adrift for months as they faced storms, starvation and disease. The bone-chilling page-turner has captivated reader after reader, and Heather Heath expects it to do the same for Big Read participants this year.
“Personally, I like that it is a non-fiction book — first time that we have had one. It’s an amazing bit of history but very relevant to our own area — we are a community surrounded by the sea and our natural environment is the primary reason that we thrive; much like Nantucket, we are dependent on the sea for our economy as tourism is our primary industry,” she said.
“As ‘In the Heart of the Sea’ explores the tenuous relationship that we have with the natural world, it is a perfect selection in terms of our own relationship with the environment. And I think harrowing tales of survival are also fascinating to us as we ponder our own strength of will in the face of insurmountable circumstances.”
As executive director of the Golden Isles Arts and Humanities, it’s Heath’s yearly task to share this story with the community. To that end, she assembles an engaging calendar to support the 13th annual Coastal Georgia Big Read. It includes programming for both students and adults, two groups who will be reading similar books with different titles.
While adult readers will tackle, “In the Heart of the Sea,” middle school and “little readers” will take on more age-appropriate books including “The Wreckers” by Iain Lawrence for middle readers. The Little Big Read book is “How I Became A Pirate,” by Melinda Long. Free copies of all three books will be distributed to schools in Glynn, Camden and McIntosh counties and to the public while supplies last.
In addition to Golden Isles Arts & Humanities other organizations providing support include College of Coastal Georgia, Marshes of Glynn Library System, Three Rivers Regional Library System with additional support is provided by the Literary Guild of St Simons Island, Brunswick News Publishing Co. and hello Goodbuy.
“The events lined up for this year’s Big Read are hopefully designed to bring more insight into the book and to the story of the Essex and its inspiration on Melville’s ‘Moby Dick,’ as well as make us think about how it relates to our own time and our own community,” Heath said.
“I think there is something for everyone and I encourage folks to come out for as many of these events as they can.”
While each year has been special, this year’s kick off will be particularly so, with the author himself making an appearance. Nathaniel Philbrick will give the keynote address at 7 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Ritz Theatre. Attendees may make a reservation for $10 per person. Students with ID will be admitted for free.
For Heath, having Philbrick on hand is incredibly fortunate.
“We are so excited that the author, Nathaniel Philbrick, will be with us to talk about his book, In the Heart of the Sea. We have not been able to have a Big Read author with us in the past, so this is extra special,” she said.
The festivities will continue during downtown Brunswick’s monthly First Friday event, which will feature an Environmental Fair hosted by Green Scene of Coastal Georgia, One Hundred Miles, Keep Golden Isles Beautiful, UGA Marine Extension and Georgia Sea Grant, Altamaha Riverkeeper. Events and educational activities will continue throughout the month as the reading continues.
The weeks that follow will include discussions, performances, films, art exhibits and school programs geared at discussing “In the Heart of the Sea,” as well as considering the relationship that we have with the natural world.
“The Big Read has grown into an event that our local and visiting community look forward to each year and it really does bring everyone together,” Heath said.
“With everyone reading the same book, it is easy to start a conversation, to share insights and thoughts about the book and about the events that are happening around that book. I think that is pretty special.”
• A complete listing of programs can be found at http://www.goldenislesarts.org.
Here are some of the local activities:
• Today: The Brunswick Book Talk will host author and past president of the Navy League Sheila McNeill at 6:30 p.m. at the Brunswick Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
• Monday: The St. Simons Island Library, 530A Beachview Drive, will host a book discussion group from 2 to 3 p.m. in room 108 of the Casino. Ann Mason will lead the group.
• Tuesday: St. Simons Island Story time will feature “How I Became a Pirate and Other Tales of the Sea” at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Library, 530A Beachview Dr. Toddlers and parents are welcome.
• The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author Series featuring Cynthia Newberry Martin who penned “Tidal Flats.” The cost is $10 for nonmembers and free for members. The group will meet in room 108 of the Casino on St. Simons Island. To reserve a space, visit litguildssi.org/events.
• Wednesday: The Brunswick story time will feature “How I Became a Pirate and Other Tales of the Sea” at 10:30 a.m. at 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Toddlers and young children are welcome.
• Feb. 11: “Black History: Perseverance and the Triumph of the Human Spirit,” will be held at 6 p.m. at the Brunswick Library, 208 Gloucester St. The speaker will be Sheila Sapp.
• Feb. 17: “Whaling and Industrialization in 19th Century America” will be presented by Hector Montford, PhD, at 6:30 p.m. in room 108 of the Casino, 530A Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island.
• Feb. 18: “In the Heart of the Read: Disasters, Fish Stories, Outer Space and the Manipulation of the Truth,” will be held at 10:30 a.m. at room 108 of the Casino on St. Simons Island. Jon Hershey, P.h.D., will discuss Herman Melville and associated topics. The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host the event.
• Feb. 20: “In the Heart of the Read: Disasters, Fish Stories, Outer Space and the Manipulation of the Truth,” will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the College of Coastal Georgia in Brunswick. Jon Hershey, PhD., will discuss Herman Melville and associated topics. The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host the event.
• Feb. 24: The Brunswick Men’s Book Discussion Group will hold a meeting at 10 a.m. Feb. 24 at the Brunswick Library. “In the Heart of the Sea” will be discussed.