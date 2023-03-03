The Brunswick High Lady Pirates got a big sendoff Friday as they headed to the University of West Georgia to play in the Class 6A girls basketball Final 4. Brunswick, the No. 1 seed out of Region 2-6A, will play Lovejoy at 2 p.m. Saturday in Carrollton. The winner advances to the Class 6A state title game against either Hughes or River Ridge.
As part of a power line maintenance project, Georgia Power and the city of Brunswick will be replacing oak trees in the median of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard with smaller varieties.
Linda Hester has seen how pickleball has grown in popularity over the past four or five years in the Golden Isles, even though she doesn’t play.
The sorting room in MAP International’s Brunswick center was alive with activity this week, as volunteers packed bags and boxes for people in need around the world.
City Hall was the site of a showdown Wednesday between the leadership of the Brunswick Housing Authority and Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson over a report from the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department alleging many instances of mismanagement, misuse of government funds and conflicts o…
Forward Brunswick is looking to revamp the farmers market in Mary Ross Waterfront Park by bringing in “Real Food, Real Farmers.”
A few years ago, Terry Norton ended a lecture at the University of Georgia with an unexpected reunion.
