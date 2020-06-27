What is the fruit of our lives in this season? Are we really bearing spiritual fruit as God wants? When we get squeezed in life, the essence of our life often comes forth. You step on a grape, and the juice is going to bust out. The question is will it be good sweet juice, or will it be bitter and sour.
In this long season of physical and cultural pandemic, what is coming forth from your life the more you get squeezed? Are you demonstrating love and grace towards others? Or do you see more anger, judgment, impatience and bitterness coming forth. I cast not judgment. I have seen some bad fruit in my own heart. As Christ followers, we need to bear good fruit more than ever before.
Jesus called us to bear fruit for Him in John 15. He eve gave us the vital key to doing so. Interestingly, He does not call us to greater activity or service. He does demand a great act of sacrifice or piety to become more fruitful. Jesus said this: “I am the vine; you are the branches. If a man remains in me and I in him, he will bear much fruit; apart from me you can do nothing” (John 15:5).
Jesus said, “Remain in me.” The phrase can also be “abide in me.”
Perhaps Jesus is even holding a branch in his hands at this point. Picture the place where the trunk of the vine meets the branch. This is the touch point between the two. This is the place of abiding. Here is the connection where the life giving nutrients in the sap can flow from the vine into the branch. The only limitation on the flow is the circumference of the branch. The branch with the largest, least obstructed connection with the vine is abiding the most and will bring forth the most fruit.
Jesus said the key to a life of much fruit is this — abiding in and staying closely connected in relationship to Him. As we grow and bear fruit, God invites us to abide more deeply in Him that we might become even more fruitful. Jesus lets us know that the real key to bearing fruit for Him is found not in activity, but in walking in deeper relationship with Him.
Abide means to stay closely connected, to dwell, or to settle in for the long term. Jesus is saying that an ongoing deep connection and union with him will ultimately determine the flow of his supernatural power and life into yours.
As you abide in him, more of his life will be in you and more of his fruit will come from you. As you abide in him, his power will be at work in your life.
The word “abide” or “remain” is found ten times in John 15. As Jesus is preparing to die, he is making a passionate plea. He knows they are being called to start his church and bear a miraculous amount of fruit — enough fruit to turn the world upside down. And they cannot begin to produce that kind of fruit and make an eternal impact without the one thing they are most likely to forget: more of Him.
Abiding is about the most important friendship of your life. It is about getting as close to Jesus as possible. Abiding is not just about acquiring a bunch of Bible knowledge although Bible study is excellent.
Abiding is about hungering, thirsting, seeking for, longing for, waiting for and responding to a person … Jesus. More abiding means more of Jesus in your life, more of Him in your thoughts, desires and activities.
We can not abide in social media, or our favorite news channel for hours on end and expect to be more like Jesus. We must abide in the one who gives us His Spirit and molds our heart to be more like His. This world has enough argumentative, opinionated people at the moment. This world could really use some loving, bold Christ like people who are not easily offended. We need more people who bear the fruit of Jesus when they get squeezed and stepped on. Lord Jesus, help us stay close to you. And that’s the Word.
