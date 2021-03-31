Brunswick and Glynn County commissioners plan to meet with state officials to discuss proposed improvements to the Bay Street corridor that will take some persuasion to get approved.
They agreed during a presentation of the Bay Street Corridor Project on Tuesday to request a joint meeting with Georgia Ports Authority and Georgia Department of Transportation officials to ask for changes that are contrary to the Governor’s Road Improvement Plan, or GRIP.
GRIP corridors are four-lane highways designed as truck access routes to help support economic development.
City and county commissioners asked for Jonathan Guy, a consultant for Kimley-Horn, to arrange a meeting with port authority and DOT officials after he told them both agencies would be reluctant to support their vision for changes that would make it easier and safer to cross Bay Street to get to Mary Ross Waterfront Park.
Among the options for pedestrians were a walking bridge over the intersection at Gloucester and Bay streets. Guy said DOT officials are reluctant to fund bridges because some people will want to cross the road at ground level.
He said pedestrian bridges are costly with little benefit.
“People want to take the path of least resistance,” he said.
Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey said he hoped it wouldn’t take a tragedy to convince DOT officials to support funding a pedestrian bridge.
“We have people trying to negotiate six lanes of traffic to get to the park,” he said. “If we have somebody hit by a car, maybe they will look at things differently.”
County Commissioner Cap Fendig said DOT officials have disagreed with the county in the past, but they also have been persuaded to change their opinion. He mentioned the toll to cross the F.J. Torras Causeway and, more recently, the causeway’s center barrier, which DOT officials said they wouldn’t support funding until local support compelled them to change their minds.
County Commissioner Allen Booker said he was prepared to take on state officials.
“We just want to see options and we will fight for this in our community,” he said. “If we have to go against the state, it won’t be the first time.”
Port authority officials will also be asked to attend the meeting to determine if narrowing Bay Street and creating more parking would have a negative impact on their operations in downtown Brunswick.
Fendig suggested making traffic one way in and one way out because truck traffic will continue to dwindle. There are fewer businesses in the area dependent on trucks to receive or transport goods.
Guy said the port authority is one of the biggest revenue generators for the state. There is also the problem of who owns Bay Street.
“It’s an active terminal,” he said. “GDOT owns this roadway.”
The port provides an economic impact to the community, which is another consideration.
“It’s not an easy path,” he said. “You have different perspectives. They are charged with moving freight efficiently.”
City Manager Regina McDuffie pointed out the port is important, but tourism is the No. 2 revenue generator for the state.
The presentation also included proposed roundabouts, including one at the intersection where Bay and Newcastle streets meet to control speeds.
Other roundabouts are recommended at the intersection of Newcastle and Fourth streets, and at Fourth Street and Glynn Avenue.
County Commissioner David O’Quinn said some of the changes supported by the city and county are more than safety issues.
“Things change. We’re talking about economic development,” he said. “Why could that not be economic development?”
County Commission Chairman Wayne Neal expressed support for the meeting with port and DOT officials and expressed optimism an agreement can be reached.
“There are things we want to do for downtown Brunswick,” he said. “I think we can find common ground. It gets us in the conversation for what we can do to move forward.”