Brunswick High and Glynn Academy's baseball teams have both begun their 2020 seasons and are in the swing of things after the first weekend of Baseball at the Beach wrapped up on Saturday.
The Terrors are still perfect on the season with a 4-0 record after defeating Gainesville 5-2 on Friday night and both of their opponents on Saturday. They defeated North Forsyth in their first game 4-2 and followed that up with a 7-2 victory over Banks County.
Glynn Academy coach Trent Mongero said that he's liked what he's seen so far, but knows there is still room to improve.
“It’s very early, but we’ve been very pleased with the way the guys have been competing,” Mongero said. “We’ve had to come from behind in a couple of ball games, and you know they’ve never given up. The guys have shown a lot of heart and a lot of fight. We still have so much to improve on as a team, but they’re getting more comfortable in the box seeing live pitching more now. Just pleased with our overall progress at this point.”
North Forsyth and Banks County are both at the top of their respected classifications, and Mongero said that he likes playing against competition like this to see where his team stands.
"We get to see what our strengths were our weaknesses are and what we still have to work on and to help you grow," Mongero said. "The whole purpose every year is to be playing your best at the end, so early on, you’re trying to figure out your best lineups what’s going to work and what’s not going to work. When you face good competition, that gives you a good chance to see where you stand.”
Even though the Terrors have only played four games this season, Mongero said he'd seen more strengths than weaknesses.
One of Glynn's biggest strengths will be their pitching.
"We have more depth on the mound this year. The pitching really stepped up early and led the way," Mongero said. "We’ve had strong performances from everybody in our first four games, so that’s a good sign, and we even have a few more we haven’t had to go to yet. If those guys continue to progress, that’s a good sign to us.
"Our defense has been very solid. I feel like we’ve grown offensively in each of the four ball games. We looked more comfortable at the plate this weekend than we did earlier in the week. Weaknesses, really are just too many strikeouts offensively. We’ve got to clean up our baserunning a little bit and just continue to grow."
Mongero said that his team hasn't arrived yet, but is happy with the start.
"We’re 4-0, and that’s fantastic, but we have not arrived as a team. We still have a lot of improving to do, and we’re looking forward to this next week to continue to provide those growing opportunities."
For the second weekend of Baseball at the Beach, Glynn Academy will take on Bremen at 10 a.m. and River Ridge at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Before those games, the Terrors will travel to South Effingham for a game on Tuesday with the first pitch slated for 7 p.m.
Brunswick High's baseball team's record maybe 1-2, but coach Brian Crawford felt like his team had a lot of good energy.
The Pirates fell 3-1 in their opener against Wayne County on Tuesday but got some confidence in their first game of Baseball at the Beach.
Brunswick won 7-1 over Sandy Creek but fell 5-3 to Camden County in the second game on Saturday.
The Pirates had opportunities to beat the Wildcats as they recorded nine hits, but couldn't get the job done.
"It was a positive night even though we didn’t win. I felt like early on mentally, the competitiveness was there, but our body and our actions didn’t quite follow suit," Crawford said. "We have to find that balance because I don’t want to steer away from that competitive mental side because that’s what we need to be able to progress moving forward. We have to continue staying engaged and keep ticking and firing at a highly competitive level.
"Offensively, we played and swung the bats well enough to win the games. We had nine hits but only three runs. We have to minimize our errors and walks."
Crawford said that he feels like offensively they're a lot stronger than they were last year but, more importantly, more mature.
"Offensively, we have a handful of guys that are a lot stronger, and they’ve been working hard in the weight room. Coach Pannell has been a huge factor in the weight room at Brunswick High, and the boys are growing and their showing," Crawford said. "The big thing is I think we’re more mature than we were a year ago. The boys believe in themselves and the guys next to them a lot more than they did last year, and I think it’s going to go a long way.”
Brunswick will take on Milton at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Bud Couch field and then will take on Carrolton at 4 p.m. for the second weekend of Baseball at the Beach.