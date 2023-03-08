The Glynn County Recreation and Parks 12U girls basketball team won its second consecutive state title for the Georgia Recreation and Parks Association. Led by coaches Manyonna Mountain and assistant Seglenda Hart, the 12U girls dominated the competition.
Starting its journey in the district tournament in Wayne County, the Glynn County girls played the hosts and won with ease, 76-5. Advancing to the semifinals to take on Ware County, the girls won convincingly 59-15 to advance to the championship game. Coming out ready to play, Glynn County trounced Douglas-Coffee 69-2 to become district champions. The win gave Glynn County a berth into the state tournament which was held in Murray County.
The state tournament featured district winners of Murray County, Glynn County, Carrollton, Summerville, Bainbridge, Thomson-McDuffie, and Barrow County.
Looking to continue its flurry of scoring and defensive brilliancy, the girls were matched with Bainbridge in pool play. Beating them 83-15, the girls moved to a single game elimination with Carrollton up next. Dominating the competition with a 59-9 win, the girls moved on to play the host team of Murray County with a championship game on the line. Allowing the most points all year to Murray County, 29, the girls still showcased their offensive skills by scoring 61 points and moving on to the championship game.
Facing off against Summerville in the championship game, Glynn County came out on top for the second consecutive year with a 46-15 win to seal back-to-back state titles.
The team will be honored at the Board of Commission meeting on March 16. A Proclamation will be read honoring the team.
Glynn County 14U boys fall short
As the Glynn County girls travels to Murray County on its quest for back to back state titles, the 14U boys team traveled to Effingham County for the state tournament.
Matched up with Thomas-McDuffie in the pool play game, the Glynn County boys pulled away for a 79-69 victory. Moving on to play Stephens County in the quarters, the boys dominated for a 70-46 win to advance to the semifinals.
Playing Barrow County with a chance to play in the championship game, the Glynn County boys fell just short with a 66-62 loss.