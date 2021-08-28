Nearly four months after its wood pellet storage warehouse went up in a conflagration of flames towering above homes in Brunswick’s south end, Logistec is now working for peanuts.
Well, peanut hulls, to be specific.
Under a plan approved by the state fire marshal, the company began receiving peanut hulls Aug. 20 for storage at its leased facility at the Port of Brunswick’s East River Terminal, located off of Newcastle Street and Fourth Avenue. The peanut hulls come from the state’s peanut farming regions and are shipped to European markets for use as biofuel and livestock feed, said Morgan “Trip” Bailey, Logistec’s Vice President of Operations.
Bailey said Logisitec has no plans in the near future to resume storage of wood pellets, such as those that caused the massive fire last spring and a similarly large fire at the same location in July of 2015. Peanut hulls do not present as great a fire risk as the wood pellets, which also are shipped to European markets as biofuel.
“We are only receiving peanuts hulls at present,” Bailey told The News on Wednesday. “The peanut shells do not have the same problematics as wood pellets. We have never had an issue with peanut hulls getting hot or overheating, nor have we heard of anyone else having issues. And that’s all we’re receiving at this point.”
Operations had been ceased at the facility since May 2, when a raging fire destroyed a 140,000-square-foot warehouse filled with about 50,000 tons of wood pellets. That quiet Sunday evening was rocked by an explosion that shot flames 75 feet into the air at the warehouse just across the street from residential streets in the city’s south end. Brunswick firefighters battled the blazes throughout the night, assisted by a host of neighboring fire departments.
Construction of that steel frame and aluminum warehouse was completed in October 2016 to replace two 50,000-square-foot wood frame ware houses that were destroyed in a similar fire in July 2015. Brunswick firefighters remained on scene guarding against flareups in the aftermath through September of that year.
The newer warehouse was full of wood pellets early on May 2 when spontaneous combustion occurred among decomposing wood pellets, State Fire Marshal Craig Landolt concluded in a report submitted in June. Workers at the site spent had spent most of that day trying to extinguish the fire without contacting the Brunswick Fire Department, Landolt concluded.
Among conditions for resuming operations, Logistec cannot store peanut hulls or wood pellet products in spaces larger than 20,000 square feet. Any fires or signs of smoldering among product must be reported immediately to the Brunswick Fire Department, after which the fire department will have complete authority in actions taken. To meet the requirement to “increase water supply to the south end of the facility,” Logistec has provided a trailer mounted pump that can pump water from the East River for firefighting, Bailey said. Logistic also has presented a plan to the fire marshal for properly controlling combustible dust.
Bailey said the “fire brigade” that attempted to handle the fire early on were employees of Fram Renewable Fuels in Hazelhurst, Logistec’s product supplier. He said the city’s fire department will be notified immediately in the future if a fire threat presents itself.
“Should any incident, whatsoever, come up, we will be notifying the Brunswick Fire Department immediately,” Bailey said. “They will be aware anytime there is an event. If there if an incident, we call them and they are the authority on the scene.”
Brunswick Fire Chief Randy Mobley has been critical of the Logistec’s handling of the recent fire. Bailey said the company hopes to establish a more open rapport with Mobley moving forward. They plan to offer the chief a tour of the new operations next week, he said. Logistec is a Montreal-based stevedoring and shipping conglomerate with facilities throughout the U.S. and Canada.
“We want him engaged, and we want him to know what’s going on,” Bailey said of Mobley. “He deserves to know what’s going on.”
Peanut hulls are being stored in two sheds near the East River, both about 20,000 square feet in size, Bailey said. An 80,000 square foot warehouse also will be used, but will hold no more than 20,000 square feet of peanut hulls.
These storage buildings are near the river, farther away from residential areas than the locations of the warehouses that burned, he said. “They are at least 300 to 400 feet away from the neighborhoods,” he said.
Logistic needed to start operations this month to accommodate peanut farmer’s fall harvest storage needs, he said. The peanut hulls have been sitting in warehouses that soon will be filling with harvested fresh peanuts.
“They need to move the peanut hulls fairly quickly,” Bailey said. “The economic benefit is pretty big.”
Bailey said the facility is prepared to accept “tens of thousands of tons” of peanut hulls. With no plans to reinstate wood pellet storage in the near future, he estimated they could store about 100,000 tons of peanut hulls annually.
Previously, Logistec moved about 1 million tons of wood pellets through its East River facility and about 40,000 tons of peanut hulls, officials told the state fire marshal.
Logistec employs about 45 people locally, Bailey said. But resumption of operations also means more work for truck drivers who make deliveries and for employees of supporting companies, such as Fram Renewable Fuels, he said.
“We are doing everything we can to get up and running again, and to see the Georgia agricultural economy get going as well,” he said. “It’s a big economic engine for the state. But we want to do it safely.”
Smoke from the recent warehouse fire drifted into Brunswick neighborhoods for days and weeks after the initial fire. The smell of smoke lingered in the air.
In response, Bailey said, Logistec paid for the cleaning of three homes in Brunswick’s south end, including $1,100 on a home in the 400 block of Newcastle Street. Additionally, three families were put up briefly in motels because of health concerns, he said.
The company mailed letters seeking input to 165 south end residences after the fire, he said. Additionally, mailings are going out this week to inform folks of Logistec’s new plan of operation.
“I know, we’ve had two fires in about five years,” Bailey said. “If I’m a neighbor and I had two fires in what amounts to my back yard, I would be concerned. But we want the community to know that we are going to do this safely.”