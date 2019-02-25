The St. Marys Hospital Authority voted to remove Jay Lassiter as a member earlier this week, but he doesn’t plan to go without a fight.
In an email to authority member Frank Drane, Lassiter said he and his lawyer believe he is still an authority member and will be “until the Superior Court of Camden County removes me.”
Lassiter also thanked Drane for sharing an email between him and former City Councilman Bob Nutter at the hearing to remove him from office. Drane said he thought he got the email by mistake, but Lassiter, in his email, said he was intentional.
“It wasn’t by happenstance that I sent that email to you,” he said. “Bob Nutter was off of council at that time.”
In one email between Lassiter and Nutter, the former councilman said he would continue to keep Mayor John Morrissey “in the loop” and encourage him to discuss the issue with the city attorney. In another alleged email, Lassiter asks, “What is my next step?”
Drane, who is a lawyer, said the email proves Lassiter and city officials are working together.
“I believe many people would say that when someone asks ‘what should I do next’ that person is asking for instructions because he/she doesn’t know what to do or is incapable of making any independent decision in the situation,” he said. “Why would anyone intentionally volunteer such a personal inadequacy?”
Lassiter said he believes any discussions in the immediate future would be “a non-starter.”
The authority’s membership could change this year with three appointments expiring.
“They just have to wait until June,” Lassiter said. “I look forward to having discussions in June on how both groups can work together for the seniors of St. Marys.”
Jim Stein, the authority’s longtime lawyer, said he isn’t sure if the city plans a legal challenge to Lassiter’s removal.
“They’ll get a black eye if they try to get the city attorney to do anything to us,” he said. “They’re going to try to destroy the program and they may prevail.”