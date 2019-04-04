The Brunswick and Glynn County Development Authority is trying to determine the best way to support requests for financial help for business development.
The discussion at Tuesday’s monthly meeting was generated after officials with the College of Coastal Georgia asked the authority for $12,000 to support internships, scholarships and workforce development programs.
Board member Jack Kilgore said the authority has funded workforce development programs in the past to help the community.
“It’s the right thing to do economic development,” he said.
But Bill Austin, another board member, questioned if donating to the college is the best way to support small businesses.
“We definitely want to support our business partners,” he said. “When you look at downtown Brunswick, it’s really starting to boom.”
Austin cautioned about the “long line” of programs and small businesses worthy of workplace development support.
“We have to be very careful how we tiptoe down this road,” he said.
Board member Jones Hooks said is the authority turning into the granting agency for every request.
Authority Chairman Paulo Albuquerque suggested the request be tabled until the next meeting in May to give authority members time to talk with college officials.
“Let’s see if we can make this a more sustainable program,” he said. “We’re not ready to make a decision.”
Later in the meeting, Albuquerque submitted his resignation as chairman because he is employers are transferring him to Birmingham, Ala. Wayne Johnson was named the new chairman. Kilgore was named vice-chairman, Austin was named secretary and Hooks was named treasurer.
After the board accepted Albuquerque’s resignation, Kilgore thanked him for doing so much for the community during his time here with Georgia Power.
“We hate to lose you,” he said. “You have a bright future.”
Ryan Moore, the authority’s president, presented “Moving Forward,” the new report summarizing the vision for economic development for Brunswick and Glynn County for fiscal years 2020 and 2021 has been released.
The four-page report explains the authority’s vision and mission to help with the expansion of existing industries, creating new jobs, growing the tax base through capital investment and being a catalyst for workforce development.
Target industries include manufacturing, aviation, hospitality, health care, logistics and the federal government. The authority will also help with marketing and product development.
The report was developed and designed by the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government.