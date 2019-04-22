When different branches of the military advertise for a few good men and women, they aren’t kidding. But it’s not by choice.
According to a recent report, more than 70 percent of the recruit population is ineligible to serve in the military for a variety of reasons.
They can be disqualified for not meeting academic requirements, physical reasons or conduct standards.
“This alarming statistic has been called by some to be a national defense crisis. New recruits are the lifeblood of the U.S. military in the all-volunteer force,” according to a statement by the Kings Bay Chapter of the Military Officers Association.
It takes an effort to meet the high standards sought by the different branches of the military, with many of the jobs requiring extensive training to become proficient.
So, it’s a reason to celebrate when a student preparing to graduate high school meets the requirements and chooses to enlist.
Ret. Navy Capt. Fred Boyles, president of the Kings Bay chapter, said an upcoming event, “Our Community Salutes,” will recognize 31 students from Camden and Charlton County high schools who plan to enlist after graduation. They will be recognized in a ceremony at 6 p.m. on May 9 at the Cumberland Inn & Suites in St. Marys.
The chapter has received a $3,750 grant to fund the dinner and generate more support for the project. Other organizations, including Veterans of Foreign Wars and SUBVETS have also contributed.
“The high school students who have made to decision to enlist are a source of pride in our community, and so are their parents who have instilled the positive values in them and have supported their decision,” Boyles said. “Those enlisting are an inspiration to younger students to stay in school, work hard and stay out of trouble.”