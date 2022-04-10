The 21st ranked Coastal Georgia men’s tennis team (6-3, 3-3) clinched a berth into the SUN Conference Tournament with a nail-biting 4-3 win over St. Thomas.
Earning its sixth win of the season, Coastal Georgia celebrated the marquee win on senior day.
Honoring seniors Mohammed Belcora, Bautista Chiaradia, and Arthur Figuiere, the Mariners closed out their season for the straight year against the Bobcats.
Lucas Landaluce and Figuiere lost their doubles match-up, 6-3, but found help from their Mariner teammates to not only tie but claim the doubles match and earn the point. Ramon Ferer Martinez and Belcora made quick work of their Bobcat opponents, winning 6-3 to tie the doubles matches.
With Chiaradia being the final senior to start the day off with a point, Chiaradia and Agustin Leguizamon won the third and final doubles match comfortably, 6-3. Being up 1-0 to start the singles matches would be very impactful for the Mariners.
On the first court, Martinez won his match with ease, 6-1, 6-3.
On court No. 2, Belcora appeared on the second line for the first time all season. It wouldn’t matter for the senior, as he swept his opponent, 6-0.
St. Thomas claimed its first point of the match with a 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 win as Landaluce dropped the first point for Coastal.
The Bobcats would claim their second point when Sofont Martinez took a narrow victory in the first set 7-6 (7) over Chiaradia before winning the second set 6-3.
Playing singles for the time all season, Leguizamon dropped the third straight match for the Mariners, losing 6-2 and 7-5.
This left the match tied 3-3 and Felix Arroyo Viglino on the fifth court to decide everything. The junior lost the first set 6-7 (9) but came back strong to win the second set 6-4, leaving the third and final set to determine everything. Viglino claimed victory for the Mariners with a dominating 6-1.
BBO: Brunswick High completes sweep over Bradwell Insitute
After winning the first two games of the series 6-1 and 6-0, the Pirates (11-13, 5-10) were looking to pick up their first region sweep of the season in Hinesville.
The Brunswick bats traveled well for the third and final game, scoring 15 runs in the first five innings of the game. Four different Pirate batters hit home runs in the contest, but the early lead almost disappeared completely.
Trailing 15-1 and heading into the bottom of the fifth, needing to score four or more runs to continue the game, the Tigers scored six runs in the inning. Four errors in the bottom of the fifth by the Pirates allowed five of the Tigers’ six runs to score.
Still leading 15-7, Brunswick found themselves in more trouble in the bottom half of the sixth, after committing three more errors in the inning. With nine errors total, Brunswick allowed Bradwell back into the game with six runs scoring in the sixth inning. Holding onto the slimmest of margins, the Pirates got out of the inning on a strikeout and throw out.
Pitching the sixth inning and not being charged with any earned runs, Jonathan Landers returned to the mound, as he looked to close the game out for the Pirates. Landers struck out the first two batters he saw in the seventh inning before issuing a groundout to earn the crucial save in the 15-13 win.
Brunswick takes on two non-region schools this week, with a home and home against Savannah Christian and a trip to St. Marys mid-week to face Camden County.
BBO: Terrors can’t pick up sweep against Effingham County
Having won the first two games of a crucial series with the Rebels, 4-2 and 5-2, the Terrors were looking to complete the sweep Friday night.
Going down 3-0 after the first inning, Glynn slowly clawed its way back into the game, scoring one run in the third and five in the fifth.
In the fifth inning, the Terrors scored all of their runs with two outs. Tom Echols started the rally with a first-pitch double to score two, before scoring on the very next pitch on an RBI single by Jack Anderson. Glynn would score its final two runs of the inning on an error that would have ended the inning, giving Glynn a 6-3 lead going into the bottom half of the fifth.
Just like the Terrors did in the top half of the fifth, the Rebels scored two runs with two outs in the inning.
Effingham would trail 6-5 heading into the bottom half of the seventh inning. After walking the leadoff batter, Echols struck out the next batter. Effingham’s tying run would move to second base after defensive indifference before Matthew Ford hit the game-tying double.
Intentionally walking the next batter to have runners on first and second and hopes of a double play, Glynn failed to complete the double play, leaving runners at second and first.
Effingham’s nine-hole batter, Mason Mock stepped up to the plate and delivered for his team. Facing a 0-1 count, Mock hit a walk-off single to the outfield to complete the comeback and stop the Rebels from being swept.
Glynn will look to put the loss past them when they host Bradwell Institute (5-16, 1-14) for the first of a three game series, Monday.