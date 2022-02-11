Glynn Academy girls edged out Richmond Hill 49-44 in a Region 2-6A tournament play-in game Thursday in Statesboro.
The Terrors (13-11, 8-5) found themselves in a situation where they had to take down the Wildcats (12-13, 3-10) to not only move on to the next round of the region tournament, but qualify for the state playoffs.
The team started sluggish, finding themselves down 15-5 after the first and 26-12 at the half. In the third quarter, the Terrors came alive scoring 21 points with the team going on a 14-3 run to close out the quarter, while cutting a 14-point deficit to two entering the fourth.
In the fourth quarter, the Terrors took their first lead of the game with three minutes to play after Paris Smith battled through contact to connect on a layup.
Glynn was able to hold onto the lead, answering every time Richmond Hill did on the other end of the court to hold on to the comeback win and a playoff berth.
Smith led the team with 20 points, 12 rebounds, four steals and two assists. Dudley also found herself in double-digits with 14 points, six rebounds, three steals and two assists.
The Terrors will return to the court when they take on the host tournament and top-seeded Brunswick High Pirates at the Brunswick Square Garden at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
BKB: Frederica advances to region championship game in Statesboro
The Frederica Academy boys basketball team advanced to the GISA Region 2-3A championship game with a 78-47 throttling over Trinity Christian on Thursday.
Following a Knights (16-6, 6-3) regular-season sweep of the Crusaders (11-15, 4-5), the two schools met in Statesboro in the semifinal round of the region tournament.
Frederica quickly left its mark on the game, scoring 28 points in the first quarter and never looking back.
Knights head coach Carl Nash said every single player had the opportunity to play minutes in the blowout win, giving the team a strong balance with state next week.
“We controlled from the tip on, we played everybody,” Nash said. “They just had a hard time defending us tonight, we were able to run whatever we wanted. We did a really good job of getting back in transition and picking up shooters. They don’t have a deep bench and we were able to take their five out of it. One of those games where we played really complete and efficient all night.
“That’s always a great sign in a tournament. We are hoping we do the same (in the championship game). You have got to be efficient and solid in tournament play, we did that tonight and we need one more big game like that.”
With Nash resting his starters towards the end of the game, William Jobe still led the team with 16 points on 4-of-6 from 3 while Xavier Preston and Vic Riden contributed double-digit scoring nights for the Knights with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Frederica is now slated to host a first-round state playoff matchup, but the team wants to add another region title to its ledger with a win against St. Andrew’s on Friday. The Lions swept the regular season meetings and ran away unscathed in region play.
The Region 2-3A championship game was not complete as of deadline. The result will run online at www.thebrunswicknews.com.
BKG: Frederica falls in region semifinals
Frederica Academy’s girls basketball team fell to Bulloch Academy 69-23 in the semifinals round of the GISA Region 2-3A playoffs Thursday in Statesboro.
Having twice been dealt a frustrating loss in the regular season, the Knights (10-9, 3-7) found themselves once again struggling against the Gators (22-2, 9-0), who rank No. 1 the classification.
Although the team lost, Frederica took place in the third place game against Pinewood Christian.
Frederica will wait to see where they will be traveling to for the first round of the GISA State Playoffs on Tuesday.