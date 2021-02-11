Eli Fritchman scored 17 points and William Jobe recorded a triple double with 12 points, 10 rebounds and 10 blocks as Frederica Academy ran away from Pinewood Christian 61-40 on Wednesday in Bellville.
“Overall, a really good game,” said Knights boys head coach Carl Nash. “Probably as well as we could play, we played tonight.”
Frederica used a dominant defensive effort to score a big victory that kept the Knights’ destiny firmly in their hands as the regular season winds down. Nash said his team took care of the ball on offense, rebounded well, and made plays in the halfcourt.
Jordan Triplett added 11 points for the Knights in one of his best games of the season, Xavier Collier scored 10, and Jacob O’Connor recorded nine points on a trio of 3-pointers.
Frederica Academy has won two in a row against Region 2-3A rivals. A victory Friday against Trinity Christian in Dublin would secure the top seed in the region tournament.
BSOC: Glynn shuts out Long County
Glynn Academy keepers Bennett Colbert and Durham Daniel combined in goal to shut out Long County in a 4-0 victory Wednesday at Glynn County Stadium.
Simon Van Boxel, Phillip Bulatao, Ethan Young and Keller Orellana each scored goals for the Terrors, who move to 2-0 on the year. Van Boxel also tallied an assist.
Jonathan Sasser also recorded a pair of assists, and Nathan Coptsias tallied an assist himself in the win.
Next up for the Glynn Academy boys is a trip to Savannah to take on Benedictine on Friday.
SB: Coastal Georgia alters schedule
The College of Coastal Georgia softball team’s home opener will have to wait a bit longer.
The Mariners recently made a couple of changes to their schedule, one of which was to rechedule their doubleheader against Columbia International University for March 4.
Coastal’s scrimmage against Florida State College of Jacksonville has also been canceled.