The Glynn Academy boys went toe-to-toe with one of the top soccer programs in the country Thursday when it played Wando (S.C.) to a 1-1 draw at Glynn County Stadium.
Playing against the Super 25 national champion of the last two springs, the Terrors nearly pulled off the upset, scoring the first goal on Gage Carrillo's deflection off a corner kick from Clay Watkins.
But Wando answered just before the half, and neither team was able to capitalize on a handful of opportunities to find the back of the net in the second half.
Glynn Academy also missed a penalty kick in the first half, though keeper Jon Henry Butler played a tremendous game in the net to give his team as many chances as possible.
But considering the opponent, a tie was far from a disappointing outcome for the Red Terrors.
"I'm super proud of the boys," said Glynn boys head coach Robert Brockman. "They gave it everything they had."
JV SOC: Terror boys cap season with victory
The Glynn Academy boys' junior varsity soccer team capped off their season with a bang Thursday, beating Camden County 8-0 in its finale.
Simon VanBoxel scored four goals and assisted on another to lead the Red Terrors to the win. Gavin Swafford and Jon Sasser each tallied one goal and one assist each.
Michael Mitchell notched a goal, and keeper Bennett Colbert stepped out of the goal for the final 15 minutes of the year to score a goal of his own.
Phillip Bulatao and Nathan Coptsias each recorded two assists for Glynn, which finishes its season at 9-1-1.