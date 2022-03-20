The Glynn Academy boys trailed for the first time all season but still earned a dominant win with a 5-2 win over South Effingham on Friday in Guyton.
The Terrors (13-0, 9-0) saw a goal from South Effingham hit the back of the net within the first two minutes of the game. Head coach Bobby Brockman pointed out that this was the first time his team had trailed all season long. The Terrors would quickly respond with four first-half goals. Striker Gavin Swafford scored the tying goal on an assist by co-captain Jonathan Sasser.
“I am proud of the team for being able to respond after conceding a goal two minutes in,” Brockman said. “That is the first time we have trailed in a game all season.”
Glynn continued its scoring prowess with Swafford assisting Jonas Coyle and scored his brace with another goal that was assisted by Sasser. Harrison Lee added the fourth goal of the first half when he stole the ball from a Mustangs defender to push four first-half goals for the Terrors.
In the second half, the Terrors and Mustangs traded goals with Sasser picking up a goal on a Lee assist.
With the game finishing 5-2, Brockman said his team played well in the first half under brutal conditions and although they were sloppy at times in the second half, the team picked up a result on the road.
With only three region games left on its schedule, Glynn Academy sealed the region title and showed they can come back from early deficits.
Glynn Academy girls 7,
South Effingham 0
The Glynn Academy girls remained undefeated on the season with a 7-0 rout of South Effingham on Friday in Guyton.
In the win, the Terrors (12-0, 8-0 Region 2-6A) got a hat trick from Anastasia Barr, who also tallied three assists in the contest. Eliza Meader recorded two goals and two assists as well.
Emme Ross also had a goal and two assists, and Channing Orendorf rounded out the scoring with a goal of her own.
Glynn Academy keeper Lily Wood produced her seventh shutout of the season in goal.
Statesboro 4,
Brunswick High boys 3
The Brunswick boys (9-4, 4-4) saw its opportunity to secure a season sweep and a grip of second-place fall at the hands of Statesboro (7-7, 6-4) on Friday at Glynn County Stadium.
Having started slow and being down 2-0 at the half, the second half belonged to the Pirates.
The team came out of the locker room by pressing Statesboro and forcing mistakes out of the Blue Devils. Oscar Cruz converted on a penalty strike to make the game 2-1 and less than a minute later, Edwin Molina whipped the ball into the box for JB Santos to tie the game at 2-2.
“We had plenty of chances during the second half to win the game,” Brunswick head coach Enrique Power said. “We just couldn’t score 1 more to win it before overtime.”
With the game tied at 2, the game went to overtime with Statesboro capitalizing on mistakes by the Pirates. Power said the team wasn’t focused in the first overtime and allowed two goals to pass, putting the Blue Devils up 4-2 into the second overtime.
Brunswick scored a goal on a Jacob Nieves header off of a corner kick taken by Alex Ortiz, to push the game to 4-3 with minutes left.
It wasn’t enough for the Pirates to come back as the final whistle blew inside Glynn County Stadium and the Blue Devils continued their tear-in region play.
Power said the team had chances to put the game away in regular time but they kept the Blue Devils in the game and allowed them to walk away with the win and hold onto second place in the region.
“We just need to stay focused and motivated,” Power said. “We can still finish second in the region. We just have less room for error. Tuesday we are playing Effingham. It’s a must-win game for us. We need to get back to our winning ways to take a step forward to the playoffs.”
Statesboro 3,
Brunswick High 0, PKs
The Brunswick High Lady Pirates (3-9-1, 2-6) lost in penalty kicks to Statesboro on Friday at home.
With the game ending 0-0 at the end of regulation and throughout the two periods of extra time, a winner had to be decided on penalties.
Brunswick had faced a similar situation earlier in the season when they went to penalties with Bradwell Institute and came away with a 3-0 win in the shoot-out. This time, the team lost 3-0 in the shoot-out with a brilliant performance coming from Statesboro’s goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet.
Head coach Greg Sturm said the game was evenly matched all night long and his team had more possession and created chances, they just couldn’t breakthrough.
The Lady Pirates host the Effingham County Rebels (4-7, 3-5) in a battle for the fourth-place spot on Tuesday.