Coastal Georgia women’s basketball team announced on June 6 that it inked another player for the 2019 class as the Mariners bring in Nicole Hoffmann.
Hoffmann is a transfer player from Chorley, Lancashire in the United Kingdom. She played for Charnwood College and played in the Women’s Elite Academy Basketball League.
According to Coastal Georgia’s website, she helped lead her team during the 2015-16 season to win the North League as her team was runner up for Division II. During that year she and her team placed third at the World Schools 3-on-3 Championship along with winning the U17 National School Championship.
Hoffman was the U19 National School Champions MVP as well.
Then in the 2016-17 season, she averaged 9.8 points. Hoffman also made 53 percent of her shots from the field and 35 percent from the arc.
Head coach Roger Hodge said that he has kept up with since 2016 and is excited that she’s in Georgia.
"Her versatility has always impressed me, but it never worked out to bring her to Georgia. Fortunately, our perseverance paid off,” Hodge said in a statement. “We could not be more excited for Nicole Hofmann to be a Mariner now.
Hodge also said that Hoffman will likely play multiple positions for the Mariners and that she can contribute to the team right away.
“She is a tremendous shooter and is a solid defender as well,” Hodge said in a statement. “Nicole is a perfect fit in our system as she is athletic, long, and is very skilled in several different aspects of the game. I am confident that she will have an immediate impact and help us to continue to build on the success of Coastal Georgia basketball.”
GLF: Scott wins Atlanta Open golf tournament
Coastal Georgia men’s golf team had quite the run this spring, and the success continues as Eli Scott won the Atlanta Open on June 5 at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw.
Scott played out of Cateeche Golf Club and shot a 72 during the first round and a 68 in the final round to give him a 4 under score and a one-stroke win over four golfers who tied for second place.
He was the low scoring amateur golfer while Augusta National assistant pro Robby Bruns was the low scoring professional. Bruns took home the $3,800 prize.
Scott became the fourth amateur player to win the Atlanta Open since 2013 and got to take home the Lyman R. Hunter trophy.
He joins a list of Golden Isles golfers that have won this tournament including Bobby Jones, Davis Love Jr., Davis Love III, and Dewitt Weaver Jr.
GLF: Johnson lands second player of the year award for senior season
Coastal’s Mark David Johnson already has one national player of the year award in 2019; now he has two as the NAIA named him the 2019 Men’s Golfer of the Year award on June 5.
Johnson continues to pull in awards after his impressive senior season as a Mariner. He spent most of the spring ranked as the No. 1 golfer in the NAIA. Johnson plans on turning professional this summer.