Are you guilty or innocent? Most everyone wants to be thought of as innocent. We are pretty good people, right? No one like to admit that they are guilty of something. Guilty people are “bad people,” aren’t they?
What if we are not quite as innocent as we think though? One of the most difficult biblical truths some people have a hard time embracing is that we are guilty of sin. Scripture reveals a personal God of great love, but at the same time reveals that human beings have sinned and rebelled against God.
Scripture says, “For all have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God” (Romans 3:23). It also says, “We all like sheep have gone astray, each of us has turned to his own way and the Lord has laid on him the iniquity of us all” (Isaiah 53:6). All have sinned. Not some of us, but all of us. We All have gone astray and turned to our own way. The human heart has a sin problem that wants our will and our way above God’s will and God’s way. We all are guilty of sin, and therefore we all are guilty as sin.
So many of us struggle with a guilty conscience anyway. We all have regrets – those things we “would of, could or, or should of. Many people “should” all over themselves. Often times, even as Christians we feel buried in guilt. And our guilt paralyzes us and keeps us from serving God freely and fully.
So what do we do with our guilt? Are there any answers? Does God have anything to say about it? Yes, our God addresses our guilt. Looking again in Romans 3, it says “for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God and are justified freely by his grace through the redemption that came by Jesus Christ” (Romans 3:23, 24). The apostle Paul is telling us the bad news and the good news right in this same verse. The bad news is that we are guilty of sin. The good news is that we are justified freely by his grace. What does that mean?
Justification is actually a legal term that means to declare someone “not guilty.” This is exactly what God does for us by grace when we receive Jesus Christ. Due to our sin, we have been declared guilty. However, Jesus redeems us from our sin and takes it away. As a result of Christ’s work, we are then declared to be “not guilty” by God. He no longer holds our sin against us.
Some have said that the word justified means “just as if I’d” never sinned. When we place our faith in Christ, our legal status with God is changed and now we can stand innocent before God as though we had never sinned. He takes our sin away freely by Jesus Christ. Not only does Jesus take our sin away, he also declares that we are now righteous in God’s sight. Paul said, “This righteousness from God comes though faith in Jesus Christ” (Romans 3:22).
Now this doesn’t mean that you will never struggle with sin again. It doesn’t mean that you will never do anything wrong. It does mean that when we do sin, we have a God that can take our sin away completely. His Son Jesus gave his life so that we could be justified and free from all sin. So are you guilty?
Or are you innocent? If you have trusted Christ, guess what? You are not guilty – in Jesus name! Be free. Be forgiven. And that’s the Word.
