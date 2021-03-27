It’s time to launch out to the deep. This is the invitation that Jesus gave to Peter 2000 years ago, and He gives us the same invitation as well. It is an invitation that my wife Amber and I currently seeking to say yes to in our lives.
Jesus was sitting in Peter’s boat one day teaching the crowds at they sat and listened on the shore. Peter was cleaning nets while Jesus was teaching. Jesus was about to catch Peter’s heart in a much deeper way. I imagine there were things stirring deep inside of Peter as he sat working and listening. Perhaps something stirred inside of him for a deeper relationship with God.
Jesus finished teaching and turned to Peter saying, “Put out into deep water and let down the nets for a catch”(Luke 5:4). The King James Version says, “Launch out into the deep.” Jesus was asking Peter to go out into the deep waters with Him. I believe that Jesus was using the deep water as an illustration. It seems the real invitation Jesus was giving to Peter was to live by faith and not be afraid to move out into territory. For Peter, he was being invited into a life of deeper meaning and purpose. Jesus wanted to rescue Peter from shallow living and playing it safe and move forward into the purposes of God.
When you truly encounter Jesus Christ, he will challenge your lifestyle. What are you living for? What is really important? Isn’t it true that we get so easily caught up living in the shallows all of our lives. Let’s face it, when the big decisions we face are things such as what is the next show to watch on Netflix, and where we are going to eat, we are stuck in the shallow end of life. When the major focus of our life becomes making more money so we can buy more stuff with our money, we are stuck in the shallow water of life.
Ask yourself if you are really developing a life of depth? Are you developing a life of meaning, purpose and substance? I am not talking about being serious all the time. It is great to have fun, enjoy a good meal or a good movie. Isn’t it easy though to get stuck swimming around in the shallow business of life so much of the time. And from time to time, we may hear a voice that is calling us to come deeper – deeper to a life of greater existence. Sometimes I feel I need to just cry out to Jesus and ask Him to save me from a shallow life.
Launch out into the deep. It was in invitation to go deeper with God. It still is an invitation to go deeper. I felt the Lord calling me 22 years ago to launch out in faith to become the pastor of Community Church. The Lord has done far more than I ever could have imagined. I am so grateful we have been able to see lives changed, and people who are far away from God find their way home to Jesus. It has been so great to be a small part of God’s work in this community.
In the last few weeks, my wife and I have felt the Lord calling us to launch out once again into new waters. We have loved this community, our church, and our home here over the last 20-plus years. We are so thankful for the love and support we have been shown. Yet, now we believe the Lord has us in a place of transition. We have sensed the Lord telling us our assignment here in Glynn County is over, and we are called to follow His leading to a new place. So we will uproot from Glynn County at the end of April to move to North Georgia. Why? We feel the Lord Jesus calling us to move, to move into a new season, to launch out into deeper waters of our experience with him.
In seeking to follow him, there is anticipation, anxiety, excitement, and discomfort. And yet we know and believe when he is calling, he will meet us in our obedience. Peter launched out and obeyed Jesus, and his life was changed. He received a call to go fish and make a difference. The call is the same for us all. Do you want to stay shallow in the place of comfort? Or are you willing to launch out in obedience to Jesus? Launch out in Jesus name. And that’s the Word.