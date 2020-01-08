Political thinkers have long argued that citizens must be informed and engaged if a democracy is to survive.
After all, democracy is government “of the people, by the people, for the people.” If a large number of the people don’t care about politics or think it’s a sham, the prospects for democracy can’t be good. So the argument goes.
But something is clearly wrong with the argument. Apathy and cynicism have always been pervasive in American politics. If apathy and cynicism doom democracy, American democracy would have died long ago.
Historians reckon that at the time of the Declaration of Independence, roughly one-third of American colonists wanted independence from Britain, one-third didn’t, and one-third didn’t care one way or the other.
In his 1840s classic, Democracy in America, Alexis de Toqueville noted that the “Love of comfort has become the dominant national taste” in the U.S. That is a polite way of saying that Americans are more concerned with making and spending money than with politics.
The charge that excessive materialism breeds civic apathy has been made of Americans ever since.
Some prominent political historians mark 1945 to 1960 as high years of American political optimism and civic engagement. Yet a major study by Murray Levin in 1960 concluded that “voters find voting to be meaningless, the electoral process a sham, and politicians selfish and irresponsible.” In the same year President Eisenhower was so concerned about apathy and cynicism among Americans that he formed a national commission to figure out what the country’s goals were.
Yet here we are, the world’s oldest living democracy, awash in apathy and cynicism, plugging away nonetheless.
Much of what passes for apathy may well be maturity. The issues of the day are often quite complex. To be truly informed requires a lot of work. Following the news is not enough. True understanding requires research and study.
How many people have the time and wherewithal for that?
People have jobs to do, children to raise, family members to care for and friendships to enjoy. People also have interests that have nothing to do with politics.
Is pursuing such things at the expense of political engagement apathy? Seems healthy to me. There is so much more to the health of a country, never mind life, than politics.
Taking a tentative or neutral position on an issue on which one is not well-informed is a mature way of leaving the issue to the people who care most about it. One can certainly do worse. For instance, one could live in a political bubble.
Living in a political bubble is getting all of one’s “news” and “information” from sources with the same ideological slant. People who live in political bubbles know, at best, “their side’s” take on an issue. What they know of “the other side’s” take is their side’s portrayal of the other side’s take, which is invariably a lame caricature or deliberate distortion of the real thing.
To live in a political bubble is to be a willing dupe to propagandists. It is a coward’s civic engagement.
But the American republic can handle that, too.
As for cynicism, one should not be quick to think the worst of people. But politicians, political personalities and people who live in political bubbles have been known to blow smoke. Approaching political claims with skepticism in proportion to the boldness of the claim is wise, and good for democracy.