Glynn County Police are investigating a death this morning in the 3600 block of Emmanuel Avenue in the Arco community, the same location officers were called to just before midnight Monday to reports of gunfire.
The deceased is a man in his 30s, said County Coroner Marc Neu. He would not release the man's name Tuesday morning.
Police were called at 11:58 p.m. Monday to a report of shots fired in the area, according to the county police log. Upon arrival at nearby Ogg Avenue, residents told police the shots "were heard nearby on Emmanuel Avenue," the report said. An officer went to Emmanuel Avenue and possibly found four spent bullet shell casings, the report indicates.
The police log for the shots fired incident lists the address as 3605 Emmanuel Ave., the same location police had lined off Tuesday morning with yellow investigation tape. At the scene, Brian Scott, Chief of Staff of the Glynn County Police Department, said only that police are investigating a death.
The entire block of Emmanuel Avenue between 6th and 7th streets was blocked off by squad cars as police inside the area investigated. Scott said police were awaiting a search warrant for the home where the death took place.
"There was a shooting around midnight, but we're still in the early stages of the investigation," Scott said. "They're still putting all the pieces together to see if that report and this death are related."