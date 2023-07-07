I have always been told my forebears were Scots Irish, but I have never had the urge or the time to explore the past, although it would be nice to know that, perhaps, one of my ancient kin tossed the caber with Rob Roy or enjoyed a wee dram of Bushmills with Michael Collins.

For the longest time, I have nurtured compatibility for anything Irish, from limericks to shepherd’s pie to soda bread to potatoes to Black Bush (as in Bushmills) to Bailey’s Irish Cream. Any St. Patrick’s Day celebration has always been given priority in this corner.

Brunswick's Historic Preservation Board is scheduled to consider new construction in the city's historic district and hear a proposal from the Georgia Historical Society for a new historic marker in the city relating to the civil rights movement when it meets next week.

Navy Cmdr. Darshan Thota recently earned the Defense Meritorious Service Medal for his role in building three new operational medicine electronic health records and establishing the operating structure.

