Man charged with stealing Christmas toys collected by church
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A man police say stole hundreds of Christmas toys collected by a Connecticut church for underprivileged children, then tried to sell them out of his minivan to passers-by on the street, has been held on $25,000 bail.
The Connecticut Post reports that 42-year-old Infinite Seven, of Stamford, was arraigned Thursday on charges including burglary and larceny in connection with the December theft.
Police responding to the Greater Bridgeport Christian Fellowship on Dec. 1 were told by the pastor that someone had broken into several storage pods behind the church that contained nearly 1,000 toys that parishioners had collected for Toys for Tots.
A short time later police received reports of a man selling brand-new toys on the streets.
No lawyer was listed for Seven in online judicial records.
Booker speaking at Selma voting rights commemoration
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker is delivering the keynote address at a Selma church during the annual commemoration of the “Bloody Sunday” civil rights march.
Booker will speak at the Brown Chapel AME Church in Selma on March 3. His campaign announced the appearance Friday.
Booker is one of several Democrats attending the event which often draws national political figures.
On March 7, 1965, African-Americans seeking voting rights launched a march to Montgomery but were beaten by law enforcement officers on the Edmund Pettus Bridge. The clash, known as “Bloody Sunday,” helped galvanize support for the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
Trump pledges to expand opportunity for every race
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is pledging to expand opportunity for Americans of every race, religion and creed as he commemorates Black History Month.
Speaking to hundreds Thursday at a White House reception, Trump boasted about the economy and said the unemployment rate for African-Americans is at its “lowest ever.”
Black unemployment did reach a low, 5.9 percent, in May 2018. But that figure changes monthly and had increased to 6.8 percent by January.
— Associated Press
Trump also touted passage of a criminal justice reform bill in December. He says the nation’s sentencing laws disproportionally “harm African-American communities far, far greater than anybody else.”
Catherine Toney, one of the first inmates released through the bill’s passage, thanked Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner for their efforts as the crowd applauded in approval.