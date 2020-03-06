This photo shows a design project in New York by Ike Kligerman Barkley blending vintage and modern furniture. Here, the new: a blue and grey wool and silk carpet, and creamy boucle sofas. The old: “Pairs of smaller, bolder pieces — 1920s Swedish black lacquer side chairs, and 1930s mahogany slipper chairs,” says designer Elizabeth Sesser, who worked on the project. The finished look is elegant and cohesive.