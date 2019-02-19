In this Feb. 9, photo, Natalie and Brad Steuer hold their 6-month-old, child Sage, at their home in Dubuque, Iowa. Thirty weeks into her pregnancy, Natalie Steuer stopped feeling her baby move. Natalie and her husband, Brad, welcomed their stillborn son, Brecken, into the world in October 2015. A staff person at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital told them about a support group for bereaved parents.