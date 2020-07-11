MSNBC appoints Joy Reid as Chris Matthews’ replacement

NEW YORK — MSNBC says Joy Reid will move into the early evening time slot vacated in March by former “Hardball” host Chris Matthew’s retirement in March.

Reid, who has been a weekend anchor at the cable news network and lately has subbed in the 7 p.m. Eastern time slot, now has the position full time, will do a Washington-based show dubbed “The ReidOut.”

Reid said she was intent on “bringing in diverse, smart and accomplished voices to the table on topics that are important to our viewers.”

— Associated Press

More from this section

Questions persist about monument's future

Questions persist about monument's future

Bennie Williams doesn’t believe it will be difficult for a committee being formed by the Brunswick City Commission to reach consensus over the future of an American Civil War monument in the port city.