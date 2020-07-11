MSNBC appoints Joy Reid as Chris Matthews’ replacement
NEW YORK — MSNBC says Joy Reid will move into the early evening time slot vacated in March by former “Hardball” host Chris Matthew’s retirement in March.
Reid, who has been a weekend anchor at the cable news network and lately has subbed in the 7 p.m. Eastern time slot, now has the position full time, will do a Washington-based show dubbed “The ReidOut.”
Reid said she was intent on “bringing in diverse, smart and accomplished voices to the table on topics that are important to our viewers.”
— Associated Press