Galaxy’s Edge
creating 1,700
fulltime jobs at
Disney World
ORLANDO, Fla. — Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is creating 1,700 fulltime jobs at Walt Disney World.
Disney officials said Thursday that an additional 5,500 short-term jobs were created in construction, trade and artisan positions.
The 14-acre land at Disney World opens at the end of the month. The land cost $1 billion and is the largest single-themed land created at a Disney park.
An identical park opened earlier this summer at Disneyland in California.
Willie Nelson comes off tour, cites ‘breathing problem’
NEW YORK — Willie Nelson has come off his tour because of a “breathing problem.”
The 86-year-old singer apologized on Twitter late Wednesday, writing “I need to have my doctor check out.” Nelson had just finished performing with Alison Krauss in Toledo, Ohio, and he was next scheduled to appear Friday in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
He wrote “I’ll be back.”
Farm Aid says Nelson will resume his tour Sept. 6.
Nelson will perform at the Farm Aid concert with John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews, Neil Young and Bonnie Raitt on Sept. 21 in Wisconsin.
Nelson’s tour is scheduled to end Nov. 29 in Thackerville, Oklahoma.
Actor Danny Trejo helps save baby trapped in car in LA
LOS ANGELES — Actor Danny Trejo played a real-life hero when he helped rescue a baby trapped in an overturned car after a collision at a Los Angeles intersection.
Authorities say two cars crashed Wednesday in the Sylmar neighborhood.
Video aired by KABC-TV shows Trejo at the crash scene. Trejo says he crawled into the wrecked vehicle from one side but couldn’t unbuckle the child’s car seat from that angle. He says another bystander, a young woman, was able to undo the buckle.
Together they pulled the baby safely from the wreckage.
The Los Angeles Fire Department says three people were taken to a hospital, and there were no life-threatening injuries.
The 75-year-old Trejo, an L.A. native, is best known for playing the character Machete from the “Spy Kids” series.
— Associated Press