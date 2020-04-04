Dolly Parton

donates $1 million to

coronavirus research

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Country icon Dolly Parton is making a big donation to help fund coronavirus research, as well as taking time out every week to read children’s books online to kids everywhere.

The “9 to 5” singer, actress and philanthropist tweeted Wednesday that she’s donating $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee for coronavirus research.

Additionally, she’s working with her charity, The Imagination Library, to read a children’s book on YouTube every Thursday at 7 p.m. EST for 10 weeks.

— Associated Press

The Imagination Library provides children free books by mail every month and the program is available in all 50 states and five countries.

More from this section

+4
‘Lean On Me,’ ‘Lovely Day’ singer Bill Withers dies at 81

‘Lean On Me,’ ‘Lovely Day’ singer Bill Withers dies at 81

Bill Withers, who wrote and sang a string of soulful songs in the 1970s that have stood the test of time, including “ Lean on Me, ” “Lovely Day” and “Ain’t No Sunshine,” has died from heart complications, his family said in a statement to The Associated Press. He was 81.