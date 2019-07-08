SAN FRANCISCO — Aryeh Nussbaum Cohen’s improbable career has brought him rapidly to the brink of operatic stardom at age 25. So it’s not surprising that the Brooklyn-born countertenor would fall prey to feeling a “kind of impostor syndrome” when he walked on stage.
“Up until this time I’ve always had this feeling of, ‘What, me? Really?’” Cohen said in an interview at the War Memorial Opera House, where he was finishing a June run of performances as Medoro in Handel’s “Orlando.”
But something changed on opening night. “I wasn’t nervous at all,” Cohen said. “For the first time I’m feeling I really belong here and I can hold my own.”
Indeed, he did more than that. His second-act aria, “Verdi allori,” regularly drew some of the evening’s biggest applause, and Joshua Kosman in the San Francisco Chronicle singled him out for his “strong and gleaming” tone and “endlessly eloquent” phrasing.
Cohen is one of a young generation of countertenors who are popularizing a once-obscure vocal register that lies above normal tenor range and requires them to sing in falsetto or “head voice.” The repertoire for these singers was once limited mainly to baroque composers like Monteverdi and Handel, who wrote roles for male castrati. But many contemporary composers, like Philip Glass and Thomas Ades, are making use of countertenors as well.
Cohen’s career path has been more unusual even than his voice type. Winning a spot in the prestigious Brooklyn Youth Chorus at age 11, he watched the other boys “as their voices dropped and they would leave the ensemble.
“But you know what? I didn’t want to,” said Cohen, whose cherubic features seem to go along with his angelic sound. Somehow he managed to keep singing the high notes and persuaded the chorus director to let him stay.
“Presumably I have some natural predisposition toward being a countertenor,” he said. “But I think more than anything that starting every single day when my voice dropped, every single day since then I’ve sung in my falsetto. I had no idea what I was doing . I was truly just finagling to sing the high notes.”