Art is all about individual expression. For some, it’s sculpture; for others, it’s mixed media work; while still others gravitate toward photography.
For Suzy Dmetruk, it’s a bit of all of the above. While she is a painter, she’s also dabbled in large-scale mixed media productions. And one annual art show has always been willing to accept whatever Dmetruk offered up — Glynn Visual Arts’ Anything Goes Show.
“One of the pieces I displayed previously was a very large and very contemporary mixed media piece with a clear glass-like finish. I feel that various methods of paint application can convey much about a paintings emotional message,” she said.
When the event opens at 5:30 p.m. tonight, guests and fellow artists will be able to see Dmetruk’s new work — two oil paintings on linen.
“They are both abstract and are based on concepts rather than detailed images. ‘Still Fragile’ deals with our very personal feelings and how we process various things that happen to us during our lifetime. Life events play a major role in our growth and development,” she explained.
“Obviously, we cannot always control our circumstances, but we can control our response to our circumstance. There are times when we need to protect ourselves and perhaps be more guarded. We grow and learn as we weave our way through relationships and through life. These concepts were the inspiration for ‘Still Fragile.’”
Her thought-provoking pieces will be surrounded by art of every tone and variety. While Dmetruk’s work is more serious, Catherine Hillis’ painting offers a bit of whimsy.
“My submission was ‘Very, Very Crabby.’ It’s an amalgam of, what else? Crabs,” she said. “That’s such a popular and beloved topic here. I’ve submitted both years that I’ve lived here on St. Simons Island,” Hillis said.
Hillis, like Dmetruk appreciates the freedom that this particular show offers area artists.
“I especially like the concept of ‘Anything Goes’ because one may submit any topic, and hopefully the goal is more about good painting rather than adhering to a theme,” she said.
Aurora Pope, painter and professor of art at College of Coastal Georgia, agrees. She is entering a piece titled “No Regrets,” and is excited to see the diversity offered in this year’s exhibition.
“I think an exhibit like this showcases the community and creates an opportunity for discussion among the artists participating as well as between the artists and the viewers visiting the exhibit,” she said.
That was precisely what executive director Susan Ryles was going for when she brought the show to Glynn Visual Arts. Over the years, she feels that the broad parameter allows people to truly explore their creativity.
“All the people who submitted were guaranteed at least one piece in the show. The fact that this show is open to anyone and all mediums, we encourage folks to try something new and different,” she said.
“It’s really exciting to see what they come up with ... this is our second annual show Anything Goes exhibition and we’ve gotten lots of unique and interesting work. It’s amazing.”
That includes the traditional work one would expect to see in a gallery but also incorporates more unconventional methods like jewelry and fiber arts. As a whole, Ryles feels the show offers all artisans a platform for expression and sharing their craft, while enriching the experience of the viewers.
“The arts enrich us all, and we are so lucky to live in such a beautiful area that attracts and inspires so many talented people,” she said.
“We have many new artists who have not shown with us before in this show and it’s so important to support these folks and the arts in general. It’s one of the things that makes living in the Golden Isles so rewarding.”