Pat Hodnett-Cooper was the recipient of the Alfred W. Jones Award during Thursday’s annual dinner for the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce.
The award was presented by Duane Harris, a former recipient. Hodnett-Cooper was recognized during the ceremony at the Jekyll Island Convention Center for her long-standing community leadership and for contributing time and talent “to improve the quality of life in Brunswick and the Golden Isles.”
Laurie Colbert of Paul Davis Emergency Service was named ambassador of the year. The award was presented by Creg Miller of V.C. Membership Retention & Recruitment.
Lang Building Supply was named the small business of the year. The award was presented by Mike Scherneck, vice chair of commercial affairs.
Scherneck also presented Suzanne and Chase LeRoux, of One Love Organics, with the entrepreneurial spirit award.
The Community Champion Award was given to McGinty-Gordon & Associates by Scherneck.
The Chairman’s Award was given by Chairman Jeff Bennett to Greer Anderson of United Community Bank. The chairman’s gavel was officially passed by Bennett to Anderson at the ceremony.