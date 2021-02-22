Victoria Anne Marchetto and Joseph Neale Garber were united in marriage at 5 p.m. Jan. 1 at St. William Catholic Church on St. Simons Island.
Monsignor Christopher Schrek performed the double-ring ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Marchetto of St. Simons Island.
She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Ferry Sr. of Coopersburg, Pa., and the late Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Marchetto, formerly of Allentown, Pa.
The groom is the son of of Mr. and Mrs. Jack Denyes Garber of Petoskey, Mich. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth McDonald of Ann Arbor, Mich., and the late Mr. and Mrs. Jack Deynes Garber Sr., formerly of Saginaw, Mich.
Given in marriage by her father, the bride wore a classic French white Ersa Atelier empire waist gown with a lace cap sleeve bodice. The bride wore an heirloom diamond tennis bracelet given by her mother as her “something borrowed.” She carried a bouquet of white peonies, white ranunculus, silver Brunia berries and dusty miller hand-tied with ivory double-face satin ribbon.
Vanessa Lee Marchetto, sister of the bride, served as maid of honor.
Krista Williams, the bride’s childhood friend, served as a bridesmaid. The attendants wore champagne Jenny Yoo floor-length silk gowns.
The groom’s brothers, Tad and Peter Garber, were his co-best men. They wore matching Ted Baker charcoal grey suits.
Following the ceremony, a twilight reception was hosted at the Frederica Boathouse. Music was provided by a Jacksonville string trio.
The couple will honeymoon in September at the Amalfi Coast in Italy once international travel is safe again.
The couple resides on St. Simons Island, where Mrs. Garber is employed as the visual merchandiser at the Cloister Resort on Sea Island. Mr. Garber is a professional golfer on the Korn Ferry Tour.