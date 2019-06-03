Tracy Jane Sauseda and David Jason Usher were united in marriage on May 21 at the historic Brunswick courthouse in Brunswick.
The Hon. Christopher O’Donnell performed the double-ring ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Theresa Sauseda of Brunswick and the late Jerry Sauseda.
The groom is the son of Don and Carol Usher of Brunswick.
Given in marriage by Hunter Tresvant, the bride wore a lace gown. She carried a sunflower bouquet.
The bride is employed at Whispering Oaks in Brunswick. The groom is employed by Harris Teeter on St. Simons Island.
The couple resides in Brunswick.