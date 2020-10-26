Taylor Nichole Boone and Matthew Christopher Andersen were united in marriage on the afternoon of Oct. 10, 2020, at a beautiful home on St. Simons Island.
Erin Mary Finn, a close family friend, performed the double-ring ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Keith and Carol Boone of Brunswick.
The groom is the son of Ginger Andersen of Brunswick; and Chris Anderson (Krista) of Eagan, Minn.
Given in marriage by her parents, the bride wore an elegantly fitted gown with a princess-seamed bodice and adjustable spaghetti straps. The dress featured a V-neck and a mermaid-style maxi skirt. The back of the gown was embellished by decorative covered buttons, cinching the open back.
She carried elegant white roses surrounded by lush greenery and lamb’s ear created by Edward on Saint Simons.
An intimate reception at the same St. Simons location followed the ceremony. The couple have a planned honeymoon in Grand Teton, Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks next year.
The couple lives in Brunswick, where Mrs. Andersen works at Southeast Georgia Health System. Mr. Andersen co-owns and operates AndLock Property Solutions Inc.