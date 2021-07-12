Tayler Danielle Hames and Austin Merritt Willis were united in marriage on June 19, 2021, at the McGarity House in Temple.
Dr. James G. Merritt, uncle of the groom, performed the double-ring ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Todd and Donna Hames of Temple.
The groom is the son of John and Denise Willis of St. Simons Island.
Given in marriage by her parents, the bride wore a fitted Essence of Australia design, which featured delicate floral lacing. She carried a colorful bouquet of her favorite flowers.
Layne Lemmings of St. Simons Island served as matron of honor. The bridesmaids were Camille Stephens of Columbia, SC; Makenzie Hickman of Newport Beach, Calif.; Claire Mathews of Franklin, Tenn; Mary-Claxton Gatti and Sarah Gregory, both of Atlanta; and Shelby Cone of Norcross.
Leigh Willis of Cumming and Daisy Lemmings of St. Simons Island, served as flower girls.
The best men were Joe Willis, brother of the groom, of Cumming, and Jake Lemmings, brother-in-law of the groom, of St. Simons Island.
The groomsmen were David Konzen of Marietta; Dalton Hames of Temple; Nick Stamper of Dallas, Ga.; Zach Stamper of Carrollton; Dylan Thaw and Jake Figueroa, both of St. Simons Island; Isaac Reyes of Kingsland; and Zach Haugen of Key West, Fla.
Brooks and Brody Willis, nephews of the groom, of Cumming, served as ring bearers.
Following the ceremony, a reception was held at the McGarity House. The couple honeymooned in Colorado. Following the trip, they will reside in Brunswick where Mrs. Willis is employed by the Glynn County School System and Mr. Willis with the Hawthorne Agency on St. Simons Island.