Melody Renee Jump and Thomas “Tad” Hodges Tostensen were united in marriage on April 20 at Lovely Lane Chapel on St. Simons Island.
The Rev. Chris Winford performed the double-ring ceremony.
Nupital music was provided by Skip Hagey.
The bride is the daughter of Tom and Tammy Jump of Brunswick.
The groom is the son of Sammy and Karen Tostensen of Brunswick.
Given in marriage by her parents, the bride wore a pearl fitted crepe gown. It featured a v-neckline with a bodice of beaded corded lace appliques over illusion tulle.
She carried a hand-tied bouquet of mixed greenery including silver dollar and gunni eucalyptus, dusty miller, Israeli ruskus, white ranunculus, stock, spray roses, spider mums and roses.
The bridesmaids were Heather Butler of Brunswick, Meredith Jarocki of Decatur and Katie O’Connor of St. Simons Island.
Chandler Butler of Brunswick served as the junior bridesmaid. Phoebe Butler was the flower girl.
Sam Tostenson of Brunswick was the best man.
Michael Cannon and Cameron Ako, both of Brunswick, were groomsmen.
Ridge Butler of Brunswick was the ring bearer.
Following the ceremony, a reception was held at the St. Simons Island Casino. Entertainment was provided by Xtreme Party Band.
Local prenuptial parties included an engagement party hosted by Keith and Debbie Kicklighter of St. Simons Island.
A rehearsal dinner was held at the King and Prince on St. Simons Island.
The couple honeymooned at Montego Bay in Jamaica. The bride is employed by the Southeast Georgia Health System.
The groom is employed by Parker Kaufman Realty. They reside in Brunswick.