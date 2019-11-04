Shannon Nichole Johnson and Michael Kevin Younce were united in marriage on Oct. 12, 2019, at the St. Simons Island lighthouse.
The Rev. Michael Exum performed the double-ring ceremony.
Nuptial music was provided by Starlin Entertainment.
The bride is the daughter of Tammy Dye of Brunswick and Michelle and Dwain Dye Jr. of Crescent.
The groom is the son of Wiley and Mary Younce of St. Simons Island.
Given in marriage by her father, the bride wore a soft white satin A-line gown featuring a halter v-neck with a full skirt, highlighted by pick-up accents. She carried a hand-tied bouquet of white lisianthus, blue hydrangeas, gunners and eucalyptus.
Brittany Dye, sister of the bride, served as maid of honor. The bridesmaids were Christi Hodges of Richmond Hill and Aubrey Johnson, the bride’s daughter, of Brunswick.
Georgia Lolies and Amelia Lolies of Brantley County served as flower girls.
Matthew Younce, brother of the groom, of Fredericksburg, Va., served as best man. The groomsmen were Wiley Younce, the groom’s father, of St. Simons Island and Jake Johnson, the bride’s son, of Brunswick.
A reception was held at the A.W. Jones Heritage Center on St. Simons Island.
Local prenuptial parties included an engagement party hosted at the home of Lynn Rhymes in Brunswick. A rehearsal dinner was held at Bennie’s Red Barn on St. Simons Island.
Following a honeymoon to the Biltmore in Asheville, N.C., the couple will reside in Brunswick where Mrs. Younce is employed as a senior teller at Ameris Bank and Mr. Younce works as a manager at Younce Terminix Inc.