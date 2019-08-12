Rachel Noel Meier and Kevin T. Sala were united in marriage in a 6 p.m. ceremony at Gould’s Inlet, St. Simons Island on May 11.
Kayce Sala Cincar, sister of the groom, performed the double-ring ceremony under a natural canopy of fresh flowers and green plants.
Nuptial music was provided by Paul Ivey, guitarist.
The bride is the daughter of Dr. Edward Meier of Rome and Sherri Meier of Knoxville, Tenn.
The groom is the son of Kenneth E. Sala Jr. and Jan Gardner Sala, both of St. Simons Island.
Given in marriage by her mother and father, the bride wore an elegant, v-neck, fit and flare crepe grown which accentuated her waistline. She also wore an elbow length veil attached to her hair with white rose buds.
She carried a hand tied bouquet of white roses, vendela roses, silver dollar eucalyptus, spiral eucalyptus, Italian ruscus and baby’s breath.
Erin Meier Cash, sister of the bride, of Acworth, was the matron of honor. Erin’s daughters, Carson and Kennedy Cash served as flower girls. Bridesmaids were Amanda Kirssin of Canton; Heather Novotny of Atlanta and Kellie Yood of Kennesaw. They wore floor length gowns of their own choosing in varying shades of green.
Dan Benson of Stone Mountain served as best man. Groomsman were Jeremy Cash of Acworth, and Trey Novotny of Atlanta.
Following the ceremony, a buffet reception was held on the roof top deck at the Ocean Lodge. Entertainment was provided by Kool Vibes Reggae Band.
The rehearsal dinner was held at the beach and was catered by Southern Soul BBQ.
Following their honeymoon to St. John, the couple is residing in Acworth, where the bride is a contractor for Intuit, and the groom is employed by All South Electrical Construction Inc.