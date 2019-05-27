Rachel Meredith Harden and Jordan Christopher Warhurst were united in marriage on Jan. 12 at St. Simons Community Church on St. Simons Island.
The double-ring ceremony was performed by the Revs. David Yarborough and Steven Warhurst.
Fred McKinnon, Charlie Judd and Anna Hawthorne provided the nuptial music.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Timothy Harden III of St. Simons Island.
The groom is the son of Steven and Susan Warhurst of Jonesborough, Tenn.
Given in marriage by her parents, the bride’s gown featured lace and sequin detailing with a scalloped lace neckline and satin sash. The bodice flowed into a satin A-line skirt with a cathedral train. She wore the veil worn by her aunt during her wedding.
She carried a bouquet of garden roses, blue thistles, blue hydrangeas, beautiful winter berries, lambs’ ear, eucalyptus with white flowers and roses throughout.
The maids of honor were Rachel Sawyer of Nashville, Tenn., and Elizabeth Patton of Atlanta.
The bridesmaids were Katelyn Zickler, Sarah Hoover, Anne Tanner Murray and Haley Sudduth, all of Nashville; Mackenzie Warhurst, Audra Warhurst, Lindsay Warhurst and Kara Warhurst, all of Jonesborough, Tenn.; and Kelsey Tichenor of Franklin, Tenn.
The flower girls were Ella Youssef and Annie Youssef, both of Atlanta.
The best man was Sam Emery, Grove City, Penn.
The groomsmen were Taylor Harden of Brooklyn, N.Y.; Alden Warhurst, Owen Warhurst and Will Saulsbury, all of Jonesborough; Brett Patterson of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; Stewart Goodwin of Nashville and Sam Emery of Boston.
Ty Akridge of Clarksville, Ga., and Knox Warhurst of Jonesborough, Tenn., were the ring bearers.
A reception at St. Simons Community Church followed the ceremony.
Entertainment was provided by Island Sound.
A rehearsal dinner was held at Village Creek Landing on St. Simons Island and was catered by Bennie’s Red Barn.
The bride is employed as a programs coordinator by Raise the Roof Academy. The groom is a financial analyst with HDH Advisors. The couple resides in Nashville.