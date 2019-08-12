Mary Abigail Chandler and Nicholas Miguel Brown were united in Holy Matrimony on June 29 at the Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church in Darien.
Father Timothy McKeown performed the double-ring ceremony.
Nuptial music was provided by Cathy Clark.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Chandler of Powder Springs.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Brown Jr. of Darien.
Given in marriage by her father, the bride wore an ivory chiffon A-line gown with a chapel-length train. It was embellished by an illusion neckline with lace buttons down the back.
She carried a bouquet of white hydrangeas and roses with baby’s breath.
Amanda Parnell, sister of the bride, of Nashville, Tenn., was the matron of honor.
Allison Chandler, of Nashville, and Danyelle Schwertner of Myrtle Beach, S.C., served as bride’s maids.
Stephen Andrew Brown, brother of the groom, of Citrus County, Fla., served as best man.
Robert Lee “Cap” Russell of Darien and Dr. Ryan Schwertner of Myrtle Beach, served as groomsmen.
A reception was held at the home of Mary Lou Forsyth and Joe Byrd of Pine Harbor.
Local nuptial parties include a bridal shower hosted by Amanda Parnell, sister of the bride, and a Welcoming dinner hosted by Hannah deSoto, grandmother of the groom.
A rehearsal dinner was held at Skipper’s Seafood Restaurant in Darien. They visited Jekyll Island after the wedding.
Following the trip, the couple resides in Athens, where the bride works as a registered nurse at Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital and the groom is employed as a veterinarian with Huvepharma Industries.