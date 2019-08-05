Nathan Russo and Ngoc Thi Be Nguyen were united in marriage on July 27 at Holy Nativity Episcopal Church on St. Simons Island.
The Rev. Tommy Townsend performed the ceremony.
The couple met in Vietnam, when Mr. Russo would spend eight months in the country each year.
The bride wore a traditional Vietnamese robin egg blue áo dài dress with white lace. She carried a bouquet of blue hydrangeas and white roses.
Shirley Balman of Bera, Ky., was the matron of honor.
Tom Clark of Vero Beach, Fla., served as best man.
Following the ceremony, the couple hosted a Vietnamese dinner party in the church hall, which was catered by Saigon Pho of Brunswick.
The couple plans to honeymoon in Miami Beach, Fla. They will reside on St. Simons Island.