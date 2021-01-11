011121_wedStrickland
Mrs. Morgan and Mr. Casey Strickland

Morgan Taylor Hooker and Casey Ray Strickland were united in marriage on Nov. 21, 2020, at Cedar Lodge on Honey Creek in Waverly.

Stuart Sullivan performed the double-ring ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Tommy and Nancy Hooker of Brunswick.

The groom is the son of Ray and Betty Strickland of St. Marys.

The maids of honor were Madison and MacKenzie Hooker, sisters of the bride.

Bridesmaids were Maci Hobby, Sarah DuBose, Danielle Whitley, Ashley Law and Jordan Taylor.

The flower girls were Anna and Allison Alford.

The groomsmen were David Dunn, Drexel Thrift, Scott Smith, Carl Horne, Jeremy Scott, Joseph Creswell and David Strickland.

The usher was Matthew Strickland.

Haysen Law and Dayton Taylor were the ring bearers.

A reception followed the ceremony at the same location. Subsonic DJs provided the entertainment.

The couple resides in Brunswick.

