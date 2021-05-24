Morgan Aylssa Farquhar and Samuel Truett Stalvey were united in marriage on Nov. 7, 2020, at Ashton Gardens in Sugar Hill.
Fred N. Brown Jr., grandfather of the bride, performed the double-ring ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Tim and Angela Farquhar of Milton.
The groom is the son of Rex and Lisa Stalvey of Brunswick.
Given in marriage by her parents, the bride wore a romantic a-line ball gown with pearl beading and multiple embellished tiers. She wore a cathedral-length veil. She carried a lush bouquet designed with quicksand roses, blue anemone, burgundy astilbe, blue thistle, a touch of purple agonis foliage, collared with mixed eucalyptus and dusty miller. It was wrapped in moscato fabric from the bridal gown.
Claire Maly of Lincoln, Neb., served as the maid of honor.
The bridesmaids were Jordan Farquhar of Arlington, Va., cousin of the bride; Shelby Jones of Flora, Miss., cousin of the bride; Becca Holmes of Jacksonville; Taylor Betts of Chattanooga, Tenn.; Maggie Donahue of Washington, D.C.; Emma Rutstein of Richmond, Va.; and Jane Sachar of Springfield, Va.
Georgia Staley and Evelyn Staley, both cousins of the bride from Roswell, were junior bridesmaids.
Ellie Anderson of Virginia Beach, Va., the bride’s cousin, was the flower girl.
Ben Stalvey, the groom’s brother, served as best man.
The groomsmen were Collin Farquhar of Harrisonburg, Va., the bride’s brother; Nick Buchanan of Savannah; Zach Kirk and Hunter Mako, both of Columbus; Zach Kirk of Atlanta; Dalton Tomlinson of Jacksonville; Proctor Johnston of Valdosta; Chris Carver of Tampa; and Adam Paseur and Trent Taylor, both of Brunswick.
Lane Anderson, the bride’s cousin of Virginia Beach, Va., was the ring-bearer.
The ushers were Austin Farquhar, the bride’s cousin, of Chicago; Drew Midland, the bride’s cousin, of Norfolk, Va., and Peyton Cox, the groom’s cousin, of Valdosta.
Following the ceremony, a reception was held at the Ashton Gardens Ballroom. Entertainment was provided by Rich Moran of COMPLETE Weddings + Events of Marietta.
Prenuptial parties included an event at Brogen’s South on St. Simons Island.
A rehearsal dinner was held at the Truist Club at Truist Park in Atlanta.
The couple honeymooned in St. Lucia.
Mrs. Stalvey is employed by Hotel Simone on St. Simons Island. Mr. Stalvey is employed by The Closing Co. in Atlanta.
The couple resides in Brunswick.