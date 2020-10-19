Meredith Reed Yingling and Joshua Kyle Richard Parmelee were united in marriage on July 18, 2020, at Wesley United Methodist Church at Frederica on St. Simons Island.
The Rev. Bill Culpepper performed the double-ring ceremony.
The Rev. Jennifer Marshall, PhD., organist at Wesley UMC at Frederica, provided the nuptial music.
The bride is the daughter of Bobby and Anita Yingling of Clarksville, Tenn.
The groom is the son of Michael and Lisa Parmelee of St. Simons Island.
Given in marriage by her parents, the bride wore a mermaid Pronovias gown with sweetheart neckline, detachable off-the-shoulder cap sleeves and bodice sparkling with beaded embroidery and floral motifs. Clusters of the same floral motifs traced the sides and flowed into the semi-transparent, tulle mermaid skirt.
She carried a hand-tied bouquet (wrapped in extra lace from the her gown) of white eskimo roses, white mini calla lilies, white ranunculus, pale pink “Bridal Akito” roses and Israeli ruscus for added greenery.
Megan Yingling served as the maid of honor.
The bridesmaids were Erica Parmelee of St. Simons Island; Erin Connolly of Nashville; Catherine Nelms of Dallas; Meredith Lanham of Louisville, Ky.; Meredith Stroud of Chattanooga, Tenn; and Peyton Rudolph of Memphis, Tenn.
The flower girls were Finley, Piper and Tanner Parmelee of St. Simons Island.
Andrew Parmelee of Charleston, S.C., served as the best man.
The groomsmen were Clement Cullens of Brunswick; Max Parmelee and Jim Parmelee and Taylor Thaw, all of St. Simons Island; Tri Nguyen of Pensacola, Fla.; and Colin Smith of Milwaukee, Wiscon.
Simon Chandler of Spring Hill, Tenn., served as the ring-bearer.
The groomsmen served as ushers. The greeters were Colleen Parmelee of Charleston and Kristi Mason of St. Simons Island.
Following the ceremony, a reception was held on the lawn of the St. Simons Island lighthouse and at the A.W. Jones Heritage Center at the same location. A prenuptial party was held at Bennie’s Red Barn on St. Simons Island.
The couple took a wedding trip to the Outer Banks in North Carolina.
The couple resides in Brunswick, where Dr. Joshua Parmelee is the owner and optometrist at Glynn Eye Care. Dr. Meredith Parmelee is an optometrist at Seaside Opthalmology in Brunswick.