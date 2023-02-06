Martha Anne Bliven and Steven Erik Wampler were united in marriage on Oct. 15, 2022, at the King and Prince Beach and Golf Resort on St. Simons Island.
Nat Scott, director of congregational life at St. Simons Presbyterian Church, performed the double-ring ceremony.
Music by Pegge provided the nuptial music.
The bride is the daughter of Carolyn and John Bliven of St. Simons Island.
The groom is the son of Donna Simmons of Fincastle, Va., and Steve Wampler of Gloucester, Va.
Given in marriage by her father, the bride wore a gown from Magnolia Bride of Charleston. She carried a bouquet of antique green hydrangeas, blush pink garden roses, burgundy ranunculus, white anemones, hellebores and Italian ruscus. It was designed by Cottage Flowers on St. Simons Island.
Whitney Bulterman of Fairfax, Calif., served as the maid of honor.
Gio Gatto of Charleston served as best man.
Following the ceremony, a reception was held at the King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort. Entertainment was provided by Starlin Entertainment and the Saltwater Gypseas.
Prenuptial parties included a rehearsal dinner held at Palm Coast Coffee on St. Simons Island.
The couple plans to honeymoon in the Turks and Caicos in the spring.
The bride is employed as an occupational therapist at Roper Hospital in Charleston, S.C. The groom is a project manager for the Army Corps of Engineers. They reside on John’s Island, S.C.