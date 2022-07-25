Marissa Lynn Marnell and Roger “Dodger” Elliott Lambourn Jr. were united in marriage on Nov. 13, 2021, at Musgrove Retreat on St. Simons Island.
Marissa Lynn Marnell and Roger “Dodger” Elliott Lambourn Jr. were united in marriage on Nov. 13, 2021, at Musgrove Retreat on St. Simons Island.
The Rev. Bill Culpepper performed the double-ring ceremony.
Angelo Goderre on violin and Jin Kim on cello performed the music for the ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Marjorie Ann Mathieu of St. Simons Island and J. James Marnell of Wheeling, W. Va.
The groom is the son of Roger Elliott Lambourn and Melissa Nelson Lambourn of Dallas.
Given in marriage by her parents, the bride wore a beaded, lace mermaid style gown. It featured an ivory overlay with intricate illusion detail and shimmery motifs.
She carried a bouquet of antique green hydrangeas, Juliette garden roses, burgundy ranunculus, white anemones, eggplant calla lilies, magnolia foliage and Italian ruscus hand-tied with ivory double face satin ribbon and family remembrances.
Ann-Marie Panebianco of Foxboro, Mass., served as the matron of honor and Rachel Petri of Philadelphia, Pa. served as the maid of honor.
The bridesmaids were Morgan Garrett of Dallas, and Hayley Lambourn of Denver.
Harper Lambourn and Isla Lambourn, both from Denver, and Elliott Garrett of Dallas were the flower girls.
Robin Lambourn of Denver served as the best man.
The groomsmen were Finley Ewing IV, Grant Garrett and Michael Drinkwater, all of Dallas.
Ethan Panebianco and Aaron Panebianco, both of Foxboro, Mass.; Jack Garrett of Dallas and Robert Lambourn of Denver were the ring bearers.
The ushers were Barry Johnston of Colorado Springs, Colo.; Bonner McDermott of Dallas, Texas; Greg Panebianco of Foxboro, Mass.; Harry Holmes of Dallas, Texas; Jacob Kitchen of St. Simons Island; JB Osborne of Dallas, Texas and Nicholas Zimmel of Palisades Park, N.J.
Following the ceremony, a reception was held at Musgrove Retreat on St. Simons Island. Entertainment was provided by Legacy Band.
Both the prenuptial party and rehearsal dinner were held at Musgrove Retreat on St. Simons Island.
The couple honeymooned in Wailea, Maui, Hawaii.
The groom currently serves as the director of business development at Healthcare Highways, Inc.
The bride is a business development manager at Allsteel.
The couple now resides in Dallas.
