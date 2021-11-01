Mariana Hipchen and Nicholas Stonebraker were united in marriage on Oct. 2, 2021, at the Hunter Barn in Waynesville.
The Rev. Mark Linton performed the double-ring ceremony.
Larry Mullins from Island Moon Entertainment provided music for the nuptials.
The bride is the daughter of Edie and Phil Hipchen of Brunswick.
The groom is the son of Jeannie and Robert Dyer of Portal.
Given in marriage by her parents, the bride wore a mermaid style long sleeve off the shoulder with lace detailing. She carried a garden style bouquet of red, blush and cream roses with thistle and greens.
Lindsey Hipchen, sister of the bride, of Brunswick was the maid of honor.
The bridesmaids were Julia Stonebraker, sister of the groom, of Portal, Mariaelena Navarro of New Orleans and Kinder Justice of Blackshear.
Lucy and Lilly Thompson, cousins of the bride, of Brunswick, served as the flower girls.
Jonathan Stonebraker, brother of the groom, of Portal was the best man.
The groomsmen were NJ and Jordan Dyer, brothers of the groom, both of Portal.
Brody Varnedoe, cousin of the bride, of Brunswick, was the ring bearer.
After the ceremony, a reception was held at the same location. Following a trip to Pigeon Forge, Tenn., the couple will reside in Brunswick.