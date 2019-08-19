Margaret McLeod Mason and Stephen Trent Wright were united in marriage on July 15, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in Brunswick.
McLeod Wilcox, cousin of the bride, performed the double-ring ceremony.
Nuptial music was provided by a quartet from the Coastal Symphony of Georgia. Laurie Frank was the soloist, accompanied by Chris Smith, pianist.
The bride is the daughter of Joe and Jane Lou Mason of Cleveland, Tenn.
The groom is the son of Teresa and Steve Henry of Scottsboro, Ala.
Given in marriage by her father, the bride wore an off- white designer ball gown with an organza silk tiered skirt and bead encrusted belt.
She carried a loose European hand-tie of white hydrangeas, Sahara roses, soft pink tea roses, natural greenery finished with a French wired ribbon.
Jessica Faircloth, of Chattanooga, Tenn., served as the maid of honor.
The bridesmaids were Ariel Kahn and Morgan Lakeman, both of Atlanta; and Katy Dudley of Nashville. The junior bridesmaids were Audrey Wright of Scottsboro, Ala.; Cassidy Wright and Bailey Wright, both of Huntsville.
The flower girl was Clair Wright of Scottsboro, Ala.
The best man was Trey Wright of Scottsboro, Ala. The groomsmen were Troy Wright of Scottsboro, Ala.; Ryan Patterson of Phoenix, Ariz.; and Mark Gray of Monticello, Ark.
Following the ceremony, a reception was help at the A.W. Jones Heritage Center on St. Simons Island. The Answer Band from Nashville provided the entertainment.
A rehearsal dinner, hosted by the groom’s parents, was hosted at Village Creek Landing on St. Simons Island.
Local prenuptial parties included a bridal luncheon, hosted by Laura Shea, on Sea Island. A Sunday brunch was also held, hosted by Marie Dennard, Susan Dunlap, Angie Burns, Lyn McLoead and Eugenia Bramlitt.
Following a honeymoon to Rome, Italy, and the Amalfi Coast, the couple will reside in Vestavia, Ala., where the bride is employed as a sales and marketing director for City Paper Co. in Birmingham. The groom is employed as a sales manager at Tuscaloosa Hyundai.