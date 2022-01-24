Lois Cantrell Baker and David Ray Sapp were united in marriage on Jan. 18, 2022, at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick.
The Hon. Christopher O’Donnell, municipal judge, performed the ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of the late Winn Baker III and the late Dolores Coleman Baker.
The bride wore jeans and a turtleneck. She also wore a gold and coral brooch worn by her paternal great-great-grandmother when she was married in 1872 and by the bride’s paternal grandmother when she was married in 1932. She also wore a gold bracelet that belonged to her great-grandmother on her mother’s side.
The groom is the son of Jimmy Rudolph Sapp of Brunswick and the late Frances Crosby Sapp.
After a honeymoon to Puerto Rico, the couple will reside in Brunswick.